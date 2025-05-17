Antisemitismus-Definition„Wir unterstützen die Linke im Antisemitismus-Streit“

Stellungnahme von 55 Wissenschaftlern: „Wir unterstützen die Annahme durch die Partei Die Linke von der Jerusalemer Erklärung als Leitfaden im Kampf gegen Antisemitismus“

Als besorgte Wissenschaftler unterstützen wir die Entscheidung der Partei Die Linke auf ihrem jüngsten Parteitag, die Jerusalemer Erklärung zum Antisemitismus (JDA) anzunehmen. Dieser Schritt unterstreicht das feste Engagement der Partei Die Linke, Antisemitismus zu bekämpfen und gleichzeitig die Grundfreiheiten zu schützen.

Die JDA wurde von renommierten Wissenschaftlern der entsprechenden universitären Fachrichtungen entwickelt, die über den Anstieg des Antisemitismus genauso tief besorgt sind wie über die Aushöhlung der Redefreiheit und anderer demokratischer Freiheiten. Mittlerweile wird die JDA von rund 375 Wissenschaftlern, die meisten davon jüdisch und/oder israelisch, unterstützt, die auf Antisemitismus, jüdische Geschichte, Rassismus, Geschichte des Nahen Ostens und andere relevante Bereiche spezialisiert sind. Dementsprechend verfügt die JDA über die Autorität einer echten Expertenmeinung.

Die JDA ist eine direkte Antwort auf die Mängel der IHRA-Arbeitsdefinition von Antisemitismus. Weltweit besteht breiter wissenschaftlicher Konsens darüber, dass es der IHRA-Definition an Klarheit mangelt und sie eher als politisches Instrument eingesetzt wird, statt als pädagogisches Hilfsmittel und als präzise Definition von Antisemitismus zu dienen.

Dass die IHRA-Definition von Regierungen angenommen wurde, ist weitgehend Ergebnis politischer Kampagnen von Akteuren im Einklang mit der israelischen Regierung. Es gibt keinerlei Beweise dafür, dass antisemitische Äußerungen oder Gewalttaten seither und deshalb zurückgegangen sind. Es gibt jedoch ausreichend Belege dafür, dass die IHRA-Definition von illiberalen Kräften instrumentalisiert wird, um bürgerliche Freiheiten und Menschenrechte zu untergraben.

Während die IHRA-Definition Kritik an Israel und Antisemitismus vermischt, unterscheidet die JDA prinzipiell zwischen diesen Phänomenen und zeigt gleichzeitig auf, wo sie sich potenziell überschneiden. Wir sind daher der Meinung, dass die JDA einen besseren Rahmen bietet, um strittige Fragen zu erörtern. Denn sie stellt ein sorgfältiges Gleichgewicht zwischen dem Kampf gegen Antisemitismus einerseits und der Wahrung der Redefreiheit und anderer demokratischer Freiheiten andererseits her. Dieses Gleichgewicht ist für eine glaubwürdige und wirksame Bekämpfung des Antisemitismus unerlässlich.

Wir sind nicht der Meinung, dass Definitionen als Regulierungs- und Disziplinierungsinstrumente dienen sollten – diese Rolle sollte ausschließlich Recht und Gesetz zukommen. Der Zweck von Definitionen besteht vielmehr darin, Orientierung zu bieten und als pädagogisches Hilfsmittel zu dienen, da die Realität immer viel komplexer ist als Definitionen es sein können.

Vor diesem Hintergrund unterstützen wir die Annahme der JDA durch die Partei Die Linke voll und ganz, da sie genau die Orientierung bietet, die jetzt nötig ist. Wir ermutigen Die Linke, selbstbewusst zu dieser Entscheidung zu stehen, die ein tieferes und breiteres Nachdenken in Deutschland darüber anregen sollte, wie Antisemitismus am besten bekämpft werden kann. Falls erforderlich, stehen wir für weitere Beratung zur Verfügung.

Die Unterzeichner finden Sie nach der englischen Textfassung

Statement by 55 scholars: „We support the endorsement by Die Linke party of the Jerusalem Declaration as a guiding tool in the fight against antisemitism“

As concerned scholars, we support the decision of Die Linke party at its recent congress to endorse the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism (JDA). This step reflects Die Linke’s strong commitment to fighting antisemitism while protecting fundamental freedoms.

The JDA was developed by a group of scholars from renowned institutes and universities, who are deeply concerned about the rise of antisemitism as well as about the erosion of free speech and other democratic freedoms. By now, the JDA has been endorsed by some 375 scholars, most of whom are Jewish and many Israeli, who specialize in antisemitism, Jewish history, racism, Middle Eastern history and other relevant fields. Accordingly, the JDA carries the authority of a real expert opinion.

The JDA is a direct response to the flaws of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism. Globally, there is broad scholarly consensus that the IHRA definition lacks clarity and that it serves more as a political instrument than as an educational tool and accurate definition of antisemitism.

The political adoption of the IHRA definition by governments is largely the result of political campaigns by actors aligned with the Israeli government. No evidence exists that antisemitic speech or violence have decreased following these adoptions. However, there is ample evidence that the IHRA definition is being instrumentalized by illiberal forces to undermine civil liberties and human rights.

While the IHRA definition conflates criticisms of Israel and antisemitism, the JDA makes a principled distinction between these phenomena, while showing where they can potentially overlap. Therefore, we believe, the JDA offers a better framework for debating contentious issues, striking a careful balance between the fight against antisemitism and the upholding of free speech and other democratic freedoms. Striking this balance is essential for fighting antisemitism in a credible and effective manner.

We do not believe in definitions serving as regulatory and disciplinary tools – that role should exclusively be allocated to the law. The purpose of definitions is rather to offer guidance and serve as educational tools, as reality is always more complex than definitions can be.

Against this background, we wholeheartedly support Die Linke’s endorsement of the JDA, which offers the very guidance now needed. We encourage Die Linke to confidently stand by this decision, which should inspire deeper and broader reflection in Germany on how antisemitism can best be countered. From our side, we remain available for further advice, if needed.

Taner Akçam, Professor, Director of Armenian Genocide Research Program at PAI, UCLA

Gadi Algazi, Professor, Department of History and Minerva Institute for German History, Tel Aviv University

Bonnie S. Anderson, Professor Emerita of History, Brooklyn College and the Graduate Center, City University of New York

Seth Anziska, Professor of Jewish-Muslim Relations, Department of Hebrew and Jewish Studies, University College London

Leora Auslander, Arthur and Joann Rasmussen Professor of Western Civilization, Department of History, University of Chicago

Omer Bartov, Dean's Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Department of History, Brown University

Doris Bergen, Chancellor Rose and Ray Wolfe Professor of Holocaust Studies, University of Toronto

Louise Bethlehem, Associate Professor, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Paul Betts, Professor of Modern European History, St. Antony’s College, University of Oxford

Daniel Boyarin, Taubmann Professor Emeritus of Talmudic Culture, UC Berkeley

Renate Bridental, Professor (ret.), Department of History, Brooklyn College, City University of New York

Darcy Buerkle, Professor, Department of History, Smith College

Avraham Burg, former chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel and former speaker of the Israeli parliament Knesset

Naomi Chazan, Professor Emerita of Political Science, Hebrew University of Jerusalem; former Member of Knesset for Meretz

Bryan Cheyette, Professor and Chair in Modern Literature and Culture, University of Reading

Lila Corwin Berman, Paul & Sylvia Steinberg Professor of American Jewish History; Director Goldstein-Goren Center for American Jewish History

Hasia R. Diner, Professor, New York University

Deborah Dwork, Professor, Director Center for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity, City University of New York

David Enoch, Professor, Philosophy Department and Faculty of Law, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, University of Oxford

David Feldman, Professor, Director Birkbeck Institute for the Study of Antisemitism, University of London

Anna Foa, Associate Professor (ret.) of Modern History, University of Sapienza, Rome

Shai Ginsburg, Associate Professor, Chair Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, Duke University

Amos Goldberg, Professor, The Jonah M. Machover Chair in Holocaust Studies, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Neve Gordon, Professor of international human rights and humanitarian law, School of Law, Queen Mary University of London

Leonard Grob, Dr., Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Fairleigh Dickinson University

Atina Grossmann, Professor of History, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Cooper Union, New York

Wolf Gruner, Professor of History, Shapell-Guerin Chair in Jewish Studies, University of Southern California

Dagmar Herzog, Distinguished Professor of History and Daniel Rose Faculty Scholar, The Graduate Center, City University of New York

Uffa Jensen, Professor Dr., Zentrum für Antisemitismusforschung, TU Berlin, Germany

Marion Kaplan, Professor Emerita of Hebrew and Judaic Studies, New York University

Brian Klug, Dr., Honorary Fellow in Social Philosophy, Campion Hall, University of Oxford

Elad Lapidot, Professor for Hebraic Studies, University of Lille

Nitzan Lebovic, Professor of History, Apter Chair of Holocaust Studies, Lehigh University

Mark Levene, Dr., Emeritus Fellow, University of Southampton and Parkes Institute for the Study of Jewish/non-Jewish Relations

Itamar Mann, Associate Professor of Law, University of Haifa; Humboldt Fellow, Humboldt University

Anat Matar, Dr., Senior Lecturer in Philosophy (ret.), Tel Aviv University

David Mednicoff, Associate Professor of Middle Eastern Studies and Public Policy, University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Ralf Michaels, Professor Dr., Director Max Planck Institute for Comparative and International Private Law, Hamburg

Susan Neiman, Professor, Director Einstein Forum

Mary Nolan, Professor Emerita of History, New York University

Atalia Omer, Professor of Religion, Conflict and Peace Studies, The University of Notre Dame

Orna Ophir, Associate Director, The DeWitt Wallace Institute of Psychiatry: History, Policy and the Arts, Weill-Cornell Medical College, New York

Mark Roseman, Distinguished Professor in History, Pat M. Glazer Chair in Jewish Studies, Indiana University

Michael Rothberg, Professor of English, Comparative Literature, and Holocaust Studies, UCLA

Miri Rubin, Professor of Medieval and Modern History, Queen Mary University of London

Stefanie Schüler-Springorum, Professor Dr., Director Zentrum für Antisemitismusforschung, TU Berlin

Raz Segal, Associate Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Stockton University

David Shulman, Professor Emeritus, Department of Asian Studies, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Tamir Sorek, Liberal Arts Professor of Middle East History and Jewish Studies, Penn State University

Barry Trachtenberg, Rubin Presidential Chair of Jewish History and Professor of History, Wake Forest University

Enzo Traverso, Professor in the Humanities, Department of History, Cornell University

Peter Ullrich, Dr. phil. Dr. rer. med., senior researcher/fellow, Center for the Study of Antisemitism, Technische Universität Berlin

Hent de Vries, Professor of Religious Studies (Chair), German, Comparative Literature, and Affiliated Professor of Philosophy, New York University

Yael Zerubavel, Professor Emerita of Jewish Studies and History, Rutgers University

Moshe Zimmermann, Professor Emeritus, The Richard Koebner Minerva Center for German History, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem