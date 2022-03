Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine: Analoge Schlafplatzbörse

Hey #berlin, https://t.co/esTDGO0KUl are overwhelmed and ask people willing to offer accomodation to Ukrainian people arriving today to show up at the main train station at 17:30, 18:30 or 22:30. Thousands of people to arrive today and in the next days.



🌻🇺🇦#unterkunftukraine pic.twitter.com/SremVxKYoH