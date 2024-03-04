Beschluss des US-Supreme Court: Trump darf zu Vorwahlen antreten
Mehrere US-Staaten hatten – ohne Erfolg – versucht, Trumps Teilnahme an den Vorwahlen zu verhindern. Der Grund: Seine Rolle beim Sturm aufs das Kapitol 2021.
WASHINGTON ap | Der Oberste Gerichtshof der USA hat entschieden, Donald Trump entgegen der Urteile von Gerichten in einzelnen Staaten zu mehreren Vorwahlen für die Präsidentschaftskandidatur aufseiten der Republikanischen Partei zuzulassen.
Er wies damit Versuche mehrerer US-Staaten zurück, Trump wegen seiner Rolle beim Sturm seiner Anhänger auf das Kapitol 2021 zu disqualifizieren. Die Entscheidung war einen Tag vor dem sogenannten Super Tuesday mit Spannung erwartet worden, an dem in zahlreichen Staaten Vorwahlen stattfinden.
Laut dem Obersten Gerichtshof von Colorado hatten Trumps Versuche, das Wahlergebnis von 2020 zu kippen, ihn für die Vorwahl dort und das Amt des Präsidenten disqualifiziert. Auch in Illinois und Maine wurde Trump ein Antreten bei den Vorwahlen verboten. Der Ex-Präsident legte dagegen Berufung ein.
Die Obersten Richter der USA schrieben nun, Einzelstaaten könnten sich nicht auf eine Verfassungsbestimmung aus der Zeit nach dem Bürgerkrieg berufen, um zu verhindern, dass Präsidentschaftskandidaten auf den Wahlzetteln antreten. Diese Befugnis liege beim Kongress.
Leser*innenkommentare
Lowandorder
Ok - next nytimes
Trump prevails in Supreme Court challenge to his eligibility. Here’s the latest.
The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald J. Trump should remain on Colorado’s primary ballot, rejecting a challenge to his eligibility for another term that could have upended the presidential race by taking him off ballots around the nation.
Though the justices offered different reasons, the decision was unanimous. All agreed that individual states may not bar candidates for federal office under a constitutional provision, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, that bars insurrectionists from holding office.
The decision was the court’s most important ruling concerning a presidential election since Bush v. Gore handed the presidency to George W. Bush in 2000.
The case arose from a challenge brought by six Colorado voters who sought to disqualify Mr. Trump from the ballot for the state’s Republican primary based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The provision was adopted after the Civil War to forbid those who had taken an oath “to support the Constitution of the United States” from holding office if they then “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
A Colorado trial judge ruled that Mr. Trump had engaged in insurrection but accepted his argument that Section 3 did not apply to the president or to the office of the presidency.
The Colorado Supreme Court affirmed the first part of the ruling — that Mr. Trump had engaged in an insurrection. Among his efforts, as detailed in the courts’ opinions: setting out to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election; trying to alter vote counts; encouraging bogus slates of competing electors; pressuring the vice president to violate the Constitution; and calling for his supporters to march on the Capitol.
But the Colorado Supreme Court’s majority reversed the part of the trial judge’s decision that said Section 3 did not …
Lowandorder
@Lowandorder …
apply to the president or the presidency.
Mr. Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene, setting out more than half a dozen arguments about why the state court had gone astray and saying his removal would override the will of the voters.
“The court should put a swift and decisive end to these ballot-disqualification efforts, which threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans and which promise to unleash chaos and bedlam if other state courts and state officials follow Colorado’s lead and exclude the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots,” Mr. Trump’s brief said.
His primary argument in the U.S. Supreme Court was that the president was not one of the officials covered by Section 3, which does not mention that office by name.
The full provision says: “No person shall be a senator or representative in Congress, or elector of president and vice president, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
It adds, “But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
It is true that neither the president nor the presidency is mentioned in so many words. But the Colorado Supreme Court said that was of no moment given the catchall phrases in the provision (“an officer of the United States” and “any office, civil or military”).
“President Trump asks us to hold,” the majority wrote in an unsigned opinion, “that Section 3 disqualifies every oath-breaking insurrectionist except the most powerful one and that it bars oath breakers from virtually every office, both state and federal, except the highest one in the …
Lowandorder
@Lowandorder ff & Rest
except the highest one in the land. Both results are inconsistent with the plain language and history of Section 3.”
The State Supreme Court addressed several other issues. Congress does not need to act before courts may disqualify candidates, it said. Mr. Trump’s eligibility is not the sort of political question that is outside the competence of courts. The House’s Jan. 6 report was properly admitted into evidence. Mr. Trump’s speech that day was not protected by the First Amendment.
The case, Trump v. Anderson, No. 23-719, is not the only one concerning Mr. Trump on the Supreme Court’s docket. The justices said last week they would decide whether he was immune from prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, delaying trial proceedings in his criminal case as they consider the matter. And the justices already agreed to decide on the scope of a central charge in the federal election-interference case against Mr. Trump, with a ruling by June.„
Lowandorder
NY TIMES
Live Updates: Supreme Court Rules Trump Stays on Colorado Ballot
The justices ruled that the 14th Amendment did not allow states to bar the former president from the ballot. The justices gave different reasons, but the decision was unanimous, and none took a position on whether Mr. Trump had engaged in insurrection.
Lowandorder
Uups🤢 - Steck da nicht drin!
Kann jemand das verklaren?
Dank im Voraus
Willi Müller alias Jupp Schmitz
@Lowandorder Hallo Herr Dokter,
wenn Du das schon nicht als Richter a.D. verklaren kannst, sehe ich schwarz.
Als Laie würde ich am liebsten Trump und Putin in einen Sack stecken und -
KNÜPPEL AUF DEN SACK spielen...
Oder war das Knüppel aus dem Sack?