Skandalisierte Kunstaktion in Istanbul: Kaaba mit Regenbogenflagge

This is the piece that lead to detainment of Boğaziçi students (don’t know ©📷)



Lgbti+ flags🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ on Kaaba was more than enough to detain students



It’s plain censorship, but the most important thing is the danger queer youth are in!#BoğaziciDireniyor#BoğaziciSusmayacak pic.twitter.com/A7EOXEYGto