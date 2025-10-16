Call for applications Her turn – Supporting Syrian female journalists

taz Panter Stiftung | Dear colleagues, the German taz Panter Foundation in Berlin kindly invites you to apply for our hybrid workshop for Syrian female journalists only.

The project “Her turn – Supporting Syrian female journalists” aims to support female journalists in Syria and strengthen their participation in reporting about the process of reconstruction. We want to help to amplify female voices in the public discourse and to promote diverse, inclusive journalism. Our partner in Syria is the journalistic platform “Women who won the war”.

The workshop for 15 journalists from November 2025 to the end of April 2026 will consist of 10 online sessions for exchange on the situation in Syria, journalistic training and networking, including lectures like storytelling, fact checking or digital security. The participants will produce journalistic stories for publication in Arabic speaking and German media, as well as a podcast. Working language will be Arabic and English, including simultaneous translation.

In April 2026 a joint meeting in Damascus is planned, depending on the security situation in Syria. An alternative might be Amman in Jordan.

The participation is for free, all expenses for travelling and staying will be paid by taz Panter Foundation. The journalistic contributions will be honoured.

The workshop is financially supported by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is managed by the journalists Julia Völcker and Petra Bornhöft, on behalf of taz Panter foundation, which is closely linked to the German nationwide daily newspaper taz.

Kindly note: The European Union is still keeping few sanctions on Syria. That means: former Assad-allies (persons, institutions) or HTS allies may not have any benefit from our project. We kindly ask you to fully respect this restriction and tell us if you might see upcoming problems – both, for you and for us.

For application, please send:

1. CV with photo, including the media outlets you worked for before December 2024 and and the media outlets you currently work for,

2. Your personal WhatsApp or Signal contact,

3. If used professionally, your social media profile (Facebook/Instagram),

4. A short statement of motivation,

5. The contact of one reference person

Please send your application as soon as possible, by Friday, 14 November

2025 at the latest. Please send it as one PDF format to jv@taz.de and petra_bornhoeft@web.de

We look forward to receiving your application!