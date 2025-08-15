piwik no script img

taz Talk in English Rohingya - Just forgotten?

Myanmar’s ethnic minority between refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh, civil war at home and global neglect and amnesia.

Rohingya-Geflüchtete, die zwei Tage zuvor die Grenze von Myanmar aus überquert hatten, gehen weiter, nachdem sie von der bangladeschischen Polizei die Erlaubnis erhalten hatten, sich zu den Flüchtlingslagern in Palang Khali in der Nähe von Cox's Bazar in Bangladesch zu begeben.
Rohingya-Geflüchtete auf dem Weg zu den Flüchtlingslagern in Palang Khali in Bangladesch Foto: Zohra Bensemra | reuters X90036

Eight years ago, on 25 August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched “clearance operations” in Rakhine State, forcing over 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh. Men were executed, women raped, villages razed.

Today more than one million Rohingya remain trapped in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, while those still in Myanmar face forced military conscription and attacks from the military junta and armed groups. The Rohingya crisis remains one of the most protracted and underreported humanitarian emergencies of our time. As the situation deteriorates, we want to reassess the challenges and explore ways to justice.

event information

When: Monday, August 25, 2025, 7 to 8 pm only on YouTube

In cooperation with Stiftung Asienhaus

Contact: taztalk@taz.de

Regular Asia Talk information can be found here.

Key questions we want to address:

Life in Myanmar: How is the situation in Myanmar for the remaining Rohgingy eight years after 700.000 Rohginy were violently driven out of the country? How do the policies of the military junta effect the Roghingya in Rahkine? How are Roghingy effected by the rebels of the Arakan Army?

Life in the refugee camps Bangladesh: What are the conditions in Kutupalong and Bhasan Char?

Dangerous Journeys: Why are Rohingya women risking deadly sea voyages to Malaysia and Indonesia?

Armed Groups & Resistance: How do Rohingya communities view armed and islamist groups like ARSA, and what role do they play today?

Justice & Accountability: What is the status of The Gambia’s case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice? What outcomes are possible?

Future Prospects: Is a return to Myanmar viable? Can integration in Bangladesh succeed? What are the chances of resettlement to third countries?

Regional & International Response: Why are Muslim-majority countries not doing more? What can and should Europe do?

Discussion in English with transcript only via youtube:

🐾 Ambia Perveen Chairwoman European Rohingya Council

🐾 Nay San Lwin Free Rohingya Coalition/Arakan Rohingya National Council

🐾 Sven Hansen moderator, host Han Sen’s Asia Talk, taz-editor Asia-desk

A taz Talk in friendly cooperation with the Stiftung Asienhaus.

Regular AsiaTalk Infos can be found here.

Empfohlener externer Inhalt

Wir würden Ihnen hier gerne einen externen Inhalt zeigen. Sie entscheiden, ob Sie dieses Element auch sehen wollen:

Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittplattformen übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unserer Datenschutzerklärung

Get involved

Would you like to submit questions for this event in advance? Or provide audience feedback after the discussion? Let us know! We look forward to receiving your email: taztalk@taz.de

10 Ausgaben für 10 Euro

Die Wochenzeitung mit taz-Blick

Unsere wochentaz bietet jeden Samstag Journalismus, der es nicht allen recht macht, und Stimmen, die man woanders nicht hört. Jetzt zehn Wochen lang kennenlernen.
  • Jeden Samstag als gedruckte Zeitung frei Haus
  • Zusätzlich digitale Ausgabe inkl. Vorlesefunktion
  • Mit Zukunftsteil zu Klima, Wissen & Utopien
  • Mit Regionalteil „Stadtland“ für alles Wichtige zwischen Dorf und Metropole

10 Wochen für nur 10 Euro

Jetzt bestellen