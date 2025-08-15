taz Talk in English Rohingya - Just forgotten?

Eight years ago, on 25 August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched “clearance operations” in Rakhine State, forcing over 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh. Men were executed, women raped, villages razed.

Today more than one million Rohingya remain trapped in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh, while those still in Myanmar face forced military conscription and attacks from the military junta and armed groups. The Rohingya crisis remains one of the most protracted and underreported humanitarian emergencies of our time. As the situation deteriorates, we want to reassess the challenges and explore ways to justice.

When: Monday, August 25, 2025, 7 to 8 pm only on YouTube

Key questions we want to address:

Life in Myanmar: How is the situation in Myanmar for the remaining Rohgingy eight years after 700.000 Rohginy were violently driven out of the country? How do the policies of the military junta effect the Roghingya in Rahkine? How are Roghingy effected by the rebels of the Arakan Army?

Life in the refugee camps Bangladesh: What are the conditions in Kutupalong and Bhasan Char?

Dangerous Journeys: Why are Rohingya women risking deadly sea voyages to Malaysia and Indonesia?

Armed Groups & Resistance: How do Rohingya communities view armed and islamist groups like ARSA, and what role do they play today?

Justice & Accountability: What is the status of The Gambia’s case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice? What outcomes are possible?

Future Prospects: Is a return to Myanmar viable? Can integration in Bangladesh succeed? What are the chances of resettlement to third countries?

Regional & International Response: Why are Muslim-majority countries not doing more? What can and should Europe do?

Discussion in English with transcript only via youtube:

🐾 Ambia Perveen Chairwoman European Rohingya Council

🐾 Nay San Lwin Free Rohingya Coalition/Arakan Rohingya National Council

🐾 Sven Hansen moderator, host Han Sen’s Asia Talk, taz-editor Asia-desk

A taz Talk in friendly cooperation with the Stiftung Asienhaus.

Regular AsiaTalk Infos can be found here.

