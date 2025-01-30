Han Sen’s Asiatalk Myanmar: Talking about a revolution

The abusive military dictatorship resulting from the coup d’état of February 1, 2021 has lost control of relevant parts of the country including dozens of towns. A loose coalition of ethnic rebel groups, people’s defense forces and civilians is challenging the generals with a so called spring revolution with the aim of a democratic and federal system, partly coordinated by the underground National Unity Government.

Information about the event When: Thu., 30. 1.2025, 7 pm Doors open: from 6 pm Where: taz Kantine Friedrichstr. 21 10969 Berlin ----------------------------------------------- Free entry, no German translation provided ----------------------------------------------- Seat reservations are mandatory Participation in the event is only possible with a previously booked ticket. Please use the ticket-portal below to register for a ticket. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube

For more than a year the military has massive difficulties in fighting on several fronts at the same time and suffers from a lack of soldiers. Therefore bombing raids by fighter jets have become the prefered option of the generals. Its victims are mainly civilians from rebel held areas.

According to the United Nations up to 3,5 million people have been displaced by the conflict, nearly 1,5 million more than a year ago. With a plan for some kind of dubious election the junta tries to regain the political initiave without changing course. Therefore nobody expects that any elections will be fair and free.

How is the situation on the ground four years after the military coup? What are the strategies and achivements of the resistance? Which are major hurdles? How do the generals try to counter the revolution? What strategic interests do Russia, China and India have in backing the Myanmar military? What should Europe do?

🐾 Ma Thida is a Surgeon, writer, ex-political prisoner, founding chairwomen Myanmar-PEN, chair writers in prison committee PEN-International.

🐾 Kyaw Min Swe is the Former editor-in-chief The Voice newspaper, ex-member in the Myanmar Press Council and was arrested in 2023 for protesting against the junta with a black profile foto on Facebook.

🐾 Sven Hansen, taz-editor Asia-desk and the host of Han Sen’s Asiatalk.

The event will be held in English.

You can join us live in the taz Kantine

Participation in the event is only possible with a previously booked ticket. Please use the ticket-portal down below to register. Entry to the event is free.

