Call for Applications Beyond Print

taz Panter Stiftung | Print media organizations from Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand are invited to apply for participation in our workshop “Beyond Print – Digital Transformation and Economic Sustainability of Newspapers in South and Southeast Asia”, a comprehensive transformation program supporting newspapers in building sustainable digital and economic futures.

Ten selected media houses will take part in an intensive program combining expert knowledge, tailored coaching, and international exchange.

Program Objective

Beyond Print supports print newspapers in navigating digital transformation as a holistic organizational process. The program focuses on strengthening editorial innovation, developing sustainable revenue models, fostering audience engagement, and integrating digital technologies — including artificial intelligence — into newsroom operations.

The goal is to enable participating media houses to achieve long-term economic sustainability in an evolving media landscape.

What Selected Media Houses Will Receive

Individual 1:1 Coaching

Each selected organization will receive customized coaching based on the specific challenges described in its application.

An experienced German media coach will work closely with your team to:

• assess your current situation,

• define strategic transformation goals,

• develop a tailored and practical implementation roadmap.

Five Online Seminars

Participants will attend five expert-led online seminars covering:

• Editorial Transformation – restructuring newsrooms and digital-first workflows

• Economic Strategies – sustainable business models and revenue diversification

• Product Development – innovation and development of digital products (e.g., apps, new formats)

• Community Management – audience engagement and community-building strategies

• Use of AI in Media – practical and strategic applications of artificial intelligence

Final Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka

In November 2026, all participating media houses will attend a five-day conference in Colombo where:

• transformation strategies developed during the program will be presented,

• interactive workshops will foster regional cooperation and future synergies,

• German media executives will share best-practice examples in digital transformation and economic sustainability.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

be established print media organizations operating in one of the five eligible countries,demonstrate clear commitment to digital transformation,ensure active participation in all program components,show readiness to implement structural and strategic change.

Selection Criteria

Ten media houses will be selected based on:

clarity and relevance of the transformation challenge described,commitment to innovation and change,organizational capacity to implement results,long-term sustainability potential.

How to Apply

Please submit the following documents in English:

1. a short organizational profile (max. 2 pages)

2. a description of your key transformation challenges and objectives (max. 2 pages)

3. a letter of commitment from senior management

Applications must be submitted by April 10, 2026 to:

beyondprint@taz.de

Subject line: Application – Beyond Print Program

Incomplete or late submissions will not be considered.

BACKGROUND

About the taz Panter Foundation

The taz Panter Foundation is the non-profit partner of the German daily newspaper taz (www.taz.de). It promotes independent journalism, international media exchange, and press freedom through training programs and cross-border projects that strengthen sustainable and socially responsible media.

The “Seitenwende” of taz newspaper

With its Seitenwende (“page turn”), the German newspaper taz actively shifted from a daily print newspaper to a primarily digital publication. In 2025, taz discontinued its weekday print edition and focused on digital publishing, while continuing to produce a weekend print edition. Through this step, taz reduced costs, responded to changing reader habits, and strengthened its long-term economic and ecological sustainability.

Shape the future of your newsroom. Apply now and become part of Beyond Print.

The workshop is primarily funded by the German Federal Foreign Office.