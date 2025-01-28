Call for Application Daniel-Haufler-Fellowship 2025

The Daniel Haufler Fellowships, named after journalist Daniel Haufler, who passed away in 2023, offer journalists the opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the U.S. media landscape and conduct their own research projects. The fellowships are administered by the taz Panter Foundation and funded through family resources.

The first call for applications in 2024 generated significant interest: numerous journalists from Germany and other German-speaking countries applied with innovative research projects on international and socially relevant topics. Insights into the work of the ten selected 2024 fellows can be found in the publication Fellows, available for download here.

The fellowship is divided into two parts. First, the fellows will travel together in September or October 2025 for ten days to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York. The itinerary includes visits to leading media outlets, broadcasting companies, online platforms, and journalistic institutions to explore current developments in the U.S. media landscape. In addition, they will receive general safety training on journalistic work in the U.S. public sphere and on interacting with authorities. Following the group trip, fellows will have another ten days for independent research to carry out their individual projects. The results are intended for publication in media outlets of their choice and will also be featured in a collective publication.

A Daniel Haufler Fellowship covers services valued at €6,000. This includes costs for travel, visas, the program, accommodations, and meals during the group trip, as well as a reasonable budget for independent research. Additional research expenses excluding accommodations and meals should not exceed €1,000.

Journalists working in Germany or other German-speaking regions in print, audiovisual, or online media are eligible to apply. Requirements include adequate English skills and eligibility to enter the United States. Applicants must independently apply for a press visa, with the taz Panter Foundation providing support if needed. There are no restrictions on age or nationality.

The application period begins on February 1 and ends on March 2, 2025. Applications can be submitted via an online form or by email to dah-stipendium@taz.de. Required documents include a professional résumé focusing on journalistic work and a motivation letter in English (max. 500 words) explaining the planned research project. The selection of fellows will be finalized by early April 2025. The application form will be available in early February.

The fellowships honor the legacy of Daniel Haufler, who himself participated as a Media Fellow at Duke University in the United States in 1999. This experience deeply influenced his journalistic interest in the political and societal developments of the U.S., which he incorporated into various roles throughout his career. Haufler oversaw the opinion sections of taz, the Berliner Zeitung, and the Frankfurter Rundschau and led the trade union debate magazine Gegenblende. Most recently, he served as a social affairs attaché at the German Embassy in Washington, where he passed away in February 2023 at the age of 61 after a brief but severe illness.

The fellowships will be offered for three years, funded through family contributions, and supported by a circle of friends and the taz Panter Foundation.