National and transnational repression Vietnam in the Age of To Lam

The General: Vietnam in the Age of Tô Lâm charts the rise of Vietnam’s most powerful man.

Der Titel des Films „The General“ vor einer Schwarzweißfotografie von Tô Lâm. In der oberen Ecke steht „A Documentary by Laura Brickman“.
Filmvorstellung von „The General“ von und mit Regisseurin Laura Brickman in der taz Kantine Foto: Laura Brickman

Re-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party in January 2026, Tô Lâm now stands at the apex of the regime—his reign only just beginning.

Veranstaltungsinformationen​ ​ ​

Wann: Fr. 27.02.2026, 18 Uhr

Einlass: 17.30 Uhr

Wo: taz Kantine

Friedrichstr. 21

10969 Berlin

Veranstaltungssprache ist Englisch.

Eintritt frei. Platzreservierung erforderlich.

Die Teilnahme ist nur mit einem im Voraus gebuchten Ticket möglich. Wir bitten Sie daher um eine Anmeldung über dieses Ticket-Portal. Die Plätze sind begrenzt, der Eintritt ist kostenlos. Der Zugang zur Veranstaltung ist barrierefrei.

His ascent has gone hand in hand with the global expansion of Vietnam’s security state. As Minister of Public Security, Tô Lâm was implicated by German authorities in the 2017 abduction of Trịnh Xuân Thanh in Berlin, an operation that exposed a regime willing to pursue its enemies far beyond its borders.

Today, that apparatus follows dissidents wherever they flee. Asylum seekers, activists, and former insiders describe a system of surveillance, intimidation, and enforced silence that crosses continents.

Through investigative reporting and firsthand testimony, the film confronts a central question: what is the true cost of prosperity when economic growth is built on repression?

In reviewing the film, human rights lawyer Đặng Đình Mạnh—who sought asylum in the United States in 2023 after facing political repression in Vietnam—writes:

“I owe documentary filmmaker Laura Brickman my gratitude for telling the story of our country—an anguished cry from within, conveyed with honesty and depth.”

Many of the human rights defenders featured in the film were among his former clients.

Guests:

🐾 Laura Brickman is an award-winning journalist with over a decade of experience in digital media, broadcast, and print. She has worked for Politico, BBC, 60 Seconds Docs, Insider, and other media outlets. The General: Vietnam in the Age of To Lam is her directorial debut.

🐾 Nguyễn Văn Đài is a Vietnamese human rights activist and lawyer living in exile in Germany. Founder of the Brotherhood for Democracy, he was imprisoned for years for peaceful advocacy and, in December 2025, sentenced in absentia to 17 years in prison. He continues to campaign internationally for civil liberties in Vietnam.

🐾 Lê Trung Khoa is a Vietnamese journalist based in Germany and founder of the independent outlet Thoibao.de. A long-time critic of the Vietnamese authorities, he was sentenced in absentia in December 2025. He now lives under round-the-clock police protection following serious security threats linked to his reporting.

🐾 Wiebke Hangst is a legal expert with the international NGO Media Defence, which supports journalists facing legal threats worldwide. She works to strengthen press freedom and protect independent media, particularly in high-risk and repressive environments. She will host this talk.

Das Gespräch findet auf Englisch statt. Es gibt keine Übersetzung.

