USA fellowship for journalists And the winners are...

taz Panter Foundation | The jury has made its decision - and selected the first ten journalists for the Daniel Haufler Fellowship "Journey in the US Media landscape" offered by the taz Panter Foundation. Congratulations!

We briefly introduce the ten journalists here:

Foto: Wolfgang Rößner

Katharina Ahnefeld | Katharina was born in Ulm, earned her bachelor's degree in German language and literature and history in Freiburg, and then studied communication science in Brussels. There, she conducted research on right-wing populism and nationalism. She completed her cross-media internship at the Hessische Niedersächsische Allgemeine in Kassel. Katharina specializes in foreign policy and the interconnections between global crises and has many years of experience as a political editor for the Ippen network, mainly for the Frankfurter Rundschau and the Münchner Merkur. Since June 2023, Katharina has been a freelance journalist and works as a permanent freelancer for the television station phoenix and as a freelance author for web.de/gmx.de.

Foto: privat

Negin Behkam | Negin Behkam previously worked as a journalist in Iran. In Germany, she has worked for various Iranian and German print, online, and television formats, including Iran International, Missy Magazine, and ND. She also completed an internship at the Evangelische Journalistenschule (Protestant School of Journalism). Negin completed an internship at Reporters Without Borders, where she focused specifically on Iranian journalists in exile. She currently works bilingually and is employed full-time at the daily newspaper nd

Franziska Grillmeier | Born in Munich, Franziska Grillmeier studied International Development and Politics of Conflict, Rights, and Justice in Vienna and London. She works as a freelance journalist for ZEIT Online, WOZ, WDR, and the BBC, among others. The podcast MEMENTO MORIA was nominated for the Grimme Prize Online in 2024. The Konrad Adenauer Foundation's Medien Magazin ranked her among the best journalists under 30 in 2019, and she received the Karl Buchrucker Prize for her reporting in 2020. In 2023, her book Die Insel – ein Bericht vom Ausnahmezustand an den Rändern Europas (The Island – A Report from the State of Emergency on the Edges of Europe) was published by C.H. Beck.

Foto: Mike Zenari

Leonie Gubela | Leonie has been an editor at taz since 2019 – first at taz.de, currently at wochentaz. She studied in Bonn and Munich and trained as an editor at the German School of Journalism. She spent two semesters at Swansea University in Wales as part of an Erasmus exchange program. Before joining taz, she worked for various local newspapers and interned at the SZ and dpa. Leonie sees the Daniel Haufler Fellowship as a great opportunity to explore how US journalists and media companies are navigating and changing in the shifting political landscape.

Léonardo Kahn | Léonardo Kahn is from Luxembourg and, after completing his studies in Paris, worked as a freelance correspondent for various print and radio formats. For his coverage of the 2022 French presidential election, he was named one of the “Top 30 under 30” journalists by Medium magazine. He then completed a two-year traineeship at the Süddeutsche Zeitung. He currently works for the public broadcaster Radio 100.7, where he is co-developing Luxembourg's first documentary podcast.

Tobias Landwehr | Tobias is an internationally experienced journalist specializing in science and sports. He studied neuroscience in Osnabrück and electrical engineering in Mannheim. He completed his master's degree in renewable energy management in Cologne, Barcelona, and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and his doctorate in environmental sciences in Osnabrück, Kyoto, Miyazaki, and Fortaleza in 2021 in Osnabrück, Kyoto, Miyazaki, and Fortaleza. Since 2016, he has been reporting for ZEIT, SZ, FAZ, NZZ, Spiegel, Stern, ZDF, and DLF, among others. In 2021 and 2024, he was an Olympic and Paralympic reporter in Tokyo and Paris. For his international research on the destructive side of hydropower in Brazil, Spain, and Southeast Asia, he was awarded the Pulitzer Center's Data Journalism Grant in 2023.

Foto: privat

Oskar Paul | Oskar found his way into journalism through a detour: after graduating as a state-certified social worker, he began a master's degree in journalism in Munich in 2021. As part of his studies, he spent a semester abroad in Georgia, USA, and has since become very familiar with American bureaucracy. Oskar currently works as a local reporter for the Berliner Morgenpost and has gained practical journalistic experience at taz, Münchner Merkur, Südkurier, and ZEIT Magazin. In addition to his journalistic work, Oskar is also dedicated to documentary photography. In 2024, Oskar won first place in the Caritas Baden-Württemberg Journalism Award for his research project “Chillen, Party, Sucht: Vom Erwachsenwerden mit Drogen” (Chilling, Partying, Addiction: Growing Up with Drugs) at the Südkurier.

Foto: Christian Napiorkowski

Tasnim Rödder | Tasnim studied political science at the Free University of Berlin and then attended the German School of Journalism in Munich. While still a student, she worked as a freelance journalist for Zeit Online, Die Zeit, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Missy Magazine, and taz. She currently researches, hosts, and produces investigative documentaries for the VOLLBILD format on behalf of SWR. She reports on topics in the field of artificial intelligence, in particular voice cloning, deepfakes, and AI assistants.

Sophie Tiedemann | Sophie completed a BA in International Studies with a focus on the post-Soviet region at Leiden University in The Hague, followed by a degree in digital journalism at Martin Luther University in Halle (Saale). She has written about the influence of anti-feminist activist Phyllis Schlafly for Der Spiegel and researched the Anastasia scene for ZEIT ONLINE. In 2024, she received a scholarship from the International Journalist Programs, which took her to Sofia, Bulgaria, to work in the editorial office of the daily newspaper Dnevnik.

Foto: Florian Bachmann

Lukas Tobler | Lukas Tobler lives in Zurich and worked as a freelance journalist during his studies and later as co-editor-in-chief of the Zurich online magazine das Lamm. He has been working at WOZ since 2021, where he has been employed as a political editor since May 2023. He has written about Lützerath and the Paris autonomous scene and made it onto the “30 under 30” list in 2020, which recognizes promising young talents in journalism by the industry magazine Schweizer Journalist. In 2022, he was awarded third place in the Media Prize for Digital Education together with Anina Ritsc.