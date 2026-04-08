Call for Applications India and Germany in a Complex Geopolitical Landscape

taz panterstiftung | Journalists from India (print/TV/radio/online) are invited to apply for participation in the workshop “In Dialogue: India and Germany in a Complex Geopolitical Landscape.” The project aims to strengthen dialogue between India and Germany in the context of global power competition and changing geopolitical structures.

Ten selected journalists will take part in an intensive program combining expert knowledge, editorial coaching, and international exchange.

Program Objective

EU–India relationship is gaining importance, highlighted by growing trade and the recent free trade agreement concluded in January 2026. The project aims to provide Indian journalists with the opportunity to examine the evolving EU–India partnership and its implications for India’s and Germany’s foreign policy, economy, and role in global geopolitics.

Kick-Off Meeting in Delhi, India

In June/July 2026, all participating journalists are invited to attend a three-day conference in Delhi (all expenses covered) including:

- expert briefings on EU–India relations

- visits to relevant German institutions and organizations

- networking opportunities with German journalists and editors

Online Workshop Program

From July 2026 onwards, ten short online seminars will be held:

- Five seminars for in-depth thematic learning, providing participants with solid knowledge on key topics in EU–India and Germany–India relations

- Five seminars to strengthen journalistic skills, focusing on fact-based reporting in the digital age

- Further networking and exchange, with editors and journalists from leading German media outlets invited to selected sessions

Publications

The workshop will result in a series of journalistic contributions.

- The articles will be published in November as part of an eight-page special supplement in the German newspaper taz.

- In addition, the articles are expected to be published in the participating journalists’ media outlets in India.

- At the end of the project, a podcast featuring selected workshop participants will be published as part of the Freie Rede podcast series by the taz Panter Foundation.

Editorial Coaching and Mentoring

Each selected journalist will receive editorial coaching, if needed, tailored to the topic and story developed during the project.

An experienced German media coach and the editorial team will work closely with participants to support the writing of their articles.

Letter of Intent

As the articles developed during the workshop should also be published in your media outlet, a letter of intent from your editor confirming the planned publication is required.

Please submit the following documents in English:

1. Short CV (max. 2 pages)

2. Motivation letter (max. 2 pages)

3. Web links to three work samples and two journalistic references

4. Letter of intent from your editor confirming publication of workshop articles

Please send it as one PDF format: indialogue@taz.de Subject line: Application – In Dialogue

Application deadline: April 30, 2026Incomplete or late submissions will not be considered.

Background

The taz Panter Foundation is the non-profit partner of the German daily newspaper taz (www.taz.de). It promotes independent journalism, international media exchange, and press freedom through training programs and cross-border projects that strengthen sustainable and socially responsible media.

The workshop is primarily funded by the German Federal Foreign Office.